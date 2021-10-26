Short-handed goal by Smith helps lift Knights past Avs 3-1

By PAT GRAHAM

AP Sports Writer

DENVER (AP) — Reilly Smith scored a short-handed goal, Robin Lehner stopped 26 shots and the injury-plagued Vegas Golden Knights snapped a four-game slide with a 3-1 win over the Colorado Avalanche. It was Smith’s seventh short-handed goal for Vegas. Chandler Stephenson also scored and Keegan Kolesar added an empty-netter to seal the win in the matchup between two of the top teams in the West who have hardly been playing at their best. Cale Makar had the only goal for Colorado. Darcy Kuemper settled in after a rough start to make 26 saves.