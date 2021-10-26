Packers try to continue proving they can win without Adams

By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers star receiver Davante Adams has sat out six games since 2019 because of injury. The Packers have won them all. They’ll likely have to play without Adams again Thursday at Arizona now that the 2020 All-Pro selection has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. None of the other games the Packers won without Adams were quite as challenging as this one. The Packers have a short week to prepare for a road test against the NFL’s lone remaining unbeaten team.