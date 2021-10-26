Skip to Content
AP Sports
By
Published 2:56 PM

No. 20 Penn State looking for offense to halt skid

MGN/KYMA.com

By TRAVIS JOHNSON
Associated Press

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Penn State coach James Franklin is trying to get his team ready to face No. 5 Ohio State while answering questions about his own future. Franklin has been rumored as a candidate for coaching jobs at Southern California and LSU. He has plenty of issues to deal with in the meantime. The 20th-ranked Nittany Lions have lost two straight, derailing what looked like a promising season. An injury to quarterback Sean Clifford was a big reason for Penn State’s struggles. Franklin says he expects Clifford to be fully healthy against Ohio State. The Nittany Lions are hoping to rediscover their running game.

AP Sports

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content