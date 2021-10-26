Fickle Framber: Valdez shaky in 6-2 Game 1 loss to Braves

By KRISTIE RIEKEN

AP Sports Writer

HOUSTON (AP) — Things went wrong for Houston starter Framber Valdez just three pitches into his start against the Atlanta Braves in Game 1 of the World Series and only got worse from there. Valdez allowed one run in eight sterling innings of a win over the Red Sox in Game 5 of the ALCS, giving the Astros optimism that he could help stabilize a rotation rocked by the loss of staff ace Lance McCullers Jr. Instead, he permitted a playoff career-high five runs while getting just six outs in a 6-2 loss.