Doncic, Mavs beat Rockets 116-106 in Kidd’s home debut

By SCHUYLER DIXON

AP Sports Writer

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic had 26 points and 14 rebounds, Reggie Bullock had his best game with his new team by scoring 16 points and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Houston Rockets 116-106 in coach Jason Kidd’s first home game. Kristaps Porzingis had another rough shooting night, starting 1 of 9 before finally making his 3-pointer and leaving a short time later. The oft-injured Porzingis didn’t return because of lower back tightness. Eric Gordon scored 22 points, and Christian Wood had 16 points and 17 rebounds for the Rockets.