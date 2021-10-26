Skip to Content
Cowboys' Urban, Canady will miss at least 3 games on IR

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys have placed defensive lineman Brent Urban and cornerback Maurice Canady on injured reserve. Both players will be sidelined at least three games. Urban has a triceps injury. Canady is dealing with a concussion from Dallas’ last game, a 35-29 overtime victory against New England on Oct. 17. The moves come a day after the Cowboys started the process of getting receiver Michael Gallup off IR. Gallup hasn’t played since straining his calf in the opener.

The Associated Press

