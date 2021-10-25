NC State starters Moore, Zavala done for year with injuries

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina State coach Dave Doeren says starting linebacker Isaiah Moore and starting left guard Chandler Zavala have suffered season-ending injuries. Doeren said Monday that both players will need surgery, He didn’t specify the exact nature of the injuries. Moore went down holding his knee during Saturday’s loss at Miami. The redshirt junior later returned briefly before exiting a final time. His injury marks the Wolfpack’s fourth defensive starter lost for the season. Zavala had started the first five games at left guard but missed the last two games. N.C. State hosts Louisville on Saturday.