Love, Allen guide Cavaliers to 99-87 win over Nuggets

By PAT GRAHAM

AP Sports Writer

DENVER (AP) — Kevin Love scored 22 points, Jarrett Allen recorded his second straight double-double and the Cleveland Cavaliers held off the Denver Nuggets 99-87. Allen finished with 21 points and 16 rebounds to help the Cavaliers start a five-game trip on the right note. This was on the heels of a 11-point, 14-rebound performance in a win over Atlanta over the weekend. The Cavaliers overcame a big night from Nikola Jokic. The NBA MVP scored 24 points and grabbed 19 rebounds. Cleveland held Denver to 9-of-38 shooting from 3-point land.