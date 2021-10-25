Kennard has 23, Clippers rout Blazers 116-86 for 1st win

By BETH HARRIS

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Luke Kennard scored 23 points and tied his career high with six 3-pointers to help Los Angeles beat the Portland Trail Blazers 116-86 for the Clippers’ first win of the season. Reggie Jackson added 18 points and Paul George had 16 points to help the Clippers avoid their first 0-3 start since 2010-11. CJ McCollum scored 20 points for the Blazers in their first road game of the season. Damian Lillard’s slow start to the season continued. He was held to 12 points on 4 of 15 shooting and missed all eight of his 3-point attempts. Portland shot 38% from the floor and committed 30 turnovers.