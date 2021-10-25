Harsin declines to address vax status after Auburn mandate

By JOHN ZENOR

AP Sports Writer

Auburn coach Bryan Harsin declined to address his vaccination status days after the university imposed a mandate requiring all employees be fully vaccinated for COVID-19. The university mandate, which went into effect last Friday, imposes a Dec. 8 deadline for employees to be vaccinated or they could face termination. Harsin has declined to say whether he’s vaccinated since first asked during the Southeastern Conference media days in July. He says he is aware of the new policy.