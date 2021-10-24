Washington wastes numerous opportunities in loss to Packers

By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Washington didn’t punt all day but scored just 10 points. That paradox of a statistic reveals just how much Washington struggled whenever it got into scoring position in its 24-10 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. Washington drove inside Green Bay’s 30-yard line and came up empty on five separate possessions. That included two consecutive scoreless drives that ended inside the 5.