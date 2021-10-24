Jets’ Wilson injures knee; Mahomes OK after visit to tent

By The Associated Press

The New York Jets’ already disappointing season took a more ominous turn when rookie quarterback Zach Wilson suffered a knee injury in the second quarter of a 54-13 loss to the New England Patriots. Wilson said he felt a “pop” and a “twist” in his knee when Patriots linebacker Matt Judon fell on the back of his legs early in the second quarter. The second overall draft pick eventually walked off the field after spending several minutes being examined on the turf. Wilson said the initial diagnosis was an injury to his posterior cruciate ligament.