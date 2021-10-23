Lille drops more points in French league, held 1-1 by Brest

PARIS (AP) — Defending champion Lille has dropped more points after a 1-1 draw against Brest in the French league. Both goals came in the first half. Canada forward Jonathan David put the hosts ahead in the 18th minute before Romain Faivre equalized in the 31st. Inconsistent Lille trails leader Paris Saint-Germain by 12 points after 11 matches. PSG, which has a game in hand, plays Marseille in the biggest match in French football on Sunday.