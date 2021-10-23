Bayern wins again without coach Julian Nagelsmann

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich has won 4-0 against Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga with coach Julian Nagelsmann again sending instructions remotely after testing positive for the coronavirus. Borussia Dortmund coped without injured striker Erling Haaland to beat Arminia Bielefeld 3-1. Leipzig took some of the pressure off its American coach Jesse Marsch with a 4-1 win over promoted Greuther Fürth. Freiburg stays in a surprise third place after keeping its record as the league’s only unbeaten team in a 2-0 win over Wolfsburg.