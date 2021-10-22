Columbia’s goal-line stands foil Dartmouth in 19-0 shutout

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — Joe Green passed for one touchdown, Gabe Hollingsworth barreled for another and Columbia, thanks to a pair of goal-line stands, threw a 19-0 wrench into Dartmouth’s ride towards an undefeated season. Twice in the final seven minutes, Dartmouth advanced to a first-and-goal — at the 5 and at the 7 — only to be stymied on both drives. Derek Kyler’s final pass of the game was batted down at the line of scrimmage by the Lions Will Allen. Kyler was 24-of-45 passing for 194 yards with an interception.