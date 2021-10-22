Alvarez returns from double knee surgery to win ALCS MVP

HOUSTON (AP) — Two years after winning an AL Rookie of the Year Award, Yordan Alvarez has an AL Championship Series MVP to add to his trophy case. The 24-year-old Cuban was 4—for-4 with two doubles and a triple for the Houston Astros in Friday night’s pennant-winning 5-0 victory over the Boston Red Sox. He drove in the go-ahead run and scored the second. Alvarez hit .522 with one homer, three doubles, the triple and six RBIs in Houston’s six-game victory. He got nine hits in his last 13 at-bats, raising his postseason average to .441 with two homers and nine RBIs.