Chiefs visit Titans in 1st meeting since 2019 AFC title game

By TERESA M. WALKER

AP Pro Football Writer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs are in catch-up mode sitting at the bottom of the AFC West they’ve won the past five seasons. The Tennessee Titans have an opportunity to prove they’re a team to be reckoned with in the AFC. Now the Chiefs visit Tennessee on Sunday in the first game since Kansas City beat the Titans in January 2020 for the first of back-to-back AFC championships. Titans quarterback says that was two years ago and they’re not to get hung up on that loss. Tennessee has won four of five. The Chiefs are 1-3 against AFC teams this season.