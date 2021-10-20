Whyte pulls out of heavyweight fight against Wallin

LONDON (AP) — Dillian Whyte has pulled out of his Oct. 30 heavyweight fight against Otto Wallin because of a shoulder injury. Whyte’s promoter, Matchroom Sport, made the announcement without saying if the fight will be rescheduled. Whyte was defending his WBC interim title and the fight against Wallin was set to determine who would be mandatory challenger to WBC champion Tyson Fury. Fury’s next opponent, therefore, is up in the air, with WBA, IBF and WBO champion Oleksandr Usyk scheduled to fight Anthony Joshua in a rematch next year.