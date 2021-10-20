Orgeron begins LSU exit with SEC visit to No. 12 Mississippi

By GARY B. GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

LSU visits No. 12 Mississippi in a West Division matchup. Ed Orgeron enters the first of his final regular season games as LSU coach after he and the school agreed on Sunday that he would not return after this season. The move comes after the Tigers halted a two-game slide with a 49-42 victory over then-No. 20 Florida. Orgeron’s dismissal was 17 games after he led LSU to an unbeaten national championship after the 2019 season. The game matches two of the SEC’s top quarterbacks in LSU’s Max Johnson and Ole Miss’ Matt Corral, who have combined for 3,591 yards and 34 touchdowns.