LEADING OFF: LA homecoming for Braves’ Fried in NLCS Game 5

By The Associated Press

In the only game of the night Thursday, the Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers play Game 5 in the best-of-seven NL Championship Series at Dodger Stadium. Max Fried is scheduled to start for the Braves, while Los Angeles was planning a bullpen game. It’s a playoff homecoming for the 27-year-old Fried, who was born in Santa Monica, California, and attended Harvard-Westlake High School in Los Angeles. Elsewhere, the Houston Astros are heading home with a 3-2 lead over Boston in the AL Championship Series. After a day off, the Astros can clinch a second trip to the World Series in three years with a victory Friday night in Game 6.