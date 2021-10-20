Ko misses record as SKoreans pack LPGA leaderboard in Busan

BUSAN, South Korea (AP) — Jin Young Ko couldn’t quite manage an LPGA Tour scoring record for consecutive rounds in the 60s but her South Korean compatriots packed the leaderboard after the first round of the BMW Ladies Championship. No 2-ranked Ko had 14 straight under-70 rounds, tying her with Annika Sorenstam (2005) and So Yeon Ryu (2015-17) for the most in tour history, going into Thursday’s first round. But Ko finished with a 1-under 71 after a birdie on the 18th hole on the par-72, 6,726-yard LPGA International Busan course. Ko was seven strokes strokes behind leader Na Rin An’s 64.