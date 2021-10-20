Jets rookie WR Moore confident more plays will come soon

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.

AP Pro Football Writer

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Elijah Moore sent the expectations for his rookie year soaring through the spring and summer with an outstanding offseason. The New York Jets wide receiver is still looking to make an impact in the regular season. The second-round pick out of Mississippi has just eight catches for 66 yards in four games. Moore remains patient and confident while Jets fans wonder when he’ll be a bigger part of an offense that’s sorely in need of some big plays. He says he’s working to get on the same page with quarterback Zach Wilson so they can help the Jets win games.