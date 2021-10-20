FIFA drive for biennial World Cup stalls; no December vote

By GRAHAM DUNBAR

AP Sports Writer

GENEVA (AP) — FIFA’s drive to get approval in December for holding World Cups every two years stalled Wednesday. This was one day after its president Gianni Infantino met with fierce resistance from European soccer leaders. Infantino instead announced FIFA would host a remote “global summit” on Dec. 20 to discuss the future of international soccer. He says FIFA will “try to reach a consensus.” That fell short of staging an extra congress of 211 member federations which could formally vote for a biennial World Cup. Infantino acknowledges FIFA has received “legitimate criticism.” That has come from European soccer body UEFA and the IOC.