Edwards energizes Wolves in opening 124-106 win over Rockets

By DAVE CAMPBELL

AP Sports Writer

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Timberwolves cruised to a 124-106 victory over the Houston Rockets to start the season. Anthony Edwards energized the first full-size home crowd of his career with 29 points in 31 minutes for Minnesota. Karl-Anthony Towns led the way with 30 points and 10 rebounds. D’Angelo Russell added 22 points and seven assists. This was the third time in franchise history the Timberwolves had three 20-plus-point scorers on opening night. Christian Wood had 16 points and nine rebounds and Eric Gordon added 15 points off the bench for the rebuilding Rockets.