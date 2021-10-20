Dajome converts penalty, Whitecaps rally to beat Timbers 3-2

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Cristian Dajome converted on a penalty kick in the 82nd minute and the Vancouver Whitecaps came from behind to beat the Portland Timbers 3-2 on Wednesday night. Down 2-0 at halftime, Vancouver got second-half goals from Deiber Caicedo and Brian White before Dajome’s penalty. Yimmi Chara put the Timbers in front early with a left-footed goal in the 15th minute. Portland doubled the lead before halftime when Dairon Asprilla’s shot.