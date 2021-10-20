Astros’ Valdez goes 8, beats Red Sox 9-1 for 3-2 ALCS lead

By JIMMY GOLEN

AP Sports Writer

BOSTON (AP) — Framber Valdez gave the Houston Astros the start they were looking for. The Astros lefty was perfect through four, took a two-hit shutout into the seventh and became the first pitcher in the 2021 postseason to finish eight innings on Wednesday. That helped Houston beat Boston 9-1 in Game 5 of the AL Championship Series. The Astros are one win from a second straight trip to the World Series. Yordan Álvarez had three hits and three RBIs for the Astros. They can clinch their third pennant in five years with a victory in Game 6 at home on Friday night.