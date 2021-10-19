UConn sweeps Big East preseason women’s basketball awards

By DOUG FEINBERG

AP Basketball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Paige Bueckers and second-ranked UConn keep picking up the preseason accolades. The sensational sophomore was the unanimous choice by the Big East coaches for the player of the year. Her team, to no surprise was the unilateral pick to win the conference. Geno Auriemma’s squad, which re-entered the conference last season, has won 20 regular- season titles and 19 conference tournament championships.