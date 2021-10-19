Messi scores 2 goals to rescue PSG in 3-2 win over Leipzig

By JEROME PUGMIRE

AP Sports Writer

PARIS (AP) — Lionel Messi has scored twice in quick succession, including an exquisite Panenka-style penalty, to rescue Paris Saint-Germain as it rallied to beat Leipzig 3-2 in the Champions League after being dominated for long spells. Messi equalized in the 67th minute after goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi tipped his first shot onto the post. He then sent Gulacsi diving to the left before dinking the ball softly down the middle for his third goal since joining PSG. They have all come in the Champions League, with Kylian Mbappe setting up the first two and winning the penalty for Messi’s winner. Mbappe’s ninth-minute goal gave PSG the lead. But after that the visitors took control and forced numerous errors.