Messi, Salah score 2 each in Champions League goal rush

By STEVE DOUGLAS

AP Sports Writer

There was a goal rush in the Champions League and it was no surprise to see Lionel Messi and Mohamed Salah among the scorers. They both converted coolly taken penalties to seal 3-2 wins for Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool and cap a night that saw 35 goals go in across eight group games. Real Madrid and Manchester City grabbed five each in big victories and there was another goal for the competition’s surprise top scorer Sebastien Haller in a 4-0 win for Ajax over Borussia Dortmund. Inter Milan earned its first win of the group stage but AC Milan lost at Porto and stayed winless.