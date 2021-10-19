Coates heads 2 goals as Sporting Lisbon beats Besiktas 4-1

ISTANBUL (AP) — Sporting Lisbon has won 4-1 against Besiktas in the Champions League on two headed goals from captain Sebastian Coates. The Uruguayan gave Sporting the lead before Cyle Larin equalized for Besiktas. A second Coates goal restored the lead before he won a penalty with another header which was blocked by Besiktas captain Domagoj Vida’s arm. Pablo Sarabia converted the spot-kick for Sporting and Paulinho scored the fourth with a curling shot late on. Sporting is third in Group C after the win and Besiktas is last.