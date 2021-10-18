Cilic overcomes Dzumhur at Kremlin Cup in match of ex-champs

MOSCOW (AP) — Marin Cilic has begin his bid for a third Kremlin Cup trophy by beating another former champion Damir Dzumhur 6-7, 6-1, 6-1 in Moscow. Cilic ended a three-match losing streak. He won in Moscow in 2014 and 2015. Dzumhur won here in 2017. But this weekend he came through qualifying to play his first main draw match on tour since July. On the women’s side, Alja Tomljanovic of Australia has spoiled the main draw debut of Liudmila Samsonova in her home event by winning 6-2, 6-4. Tomljanovic has set up a second-round match with top-seeded Aryna Sabalenka. Sabalenka received a wild card to play her first tournament since reaching the U.S. Open semifinals.