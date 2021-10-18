Blue Jackets C Domi will miss 2 to 4 weeks with rib fracture

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Columbus Blue Jackets say that Max Domi will miss two to four weeks with a rib fracture. The 26-year-old center was injured in the Blue Jackets’ 2-1 win over Seattle on Saturday. Domi was playing well after recovering from shoulder surgery on June 4. He already had a goal and two assists as the Blue Jackets won their first two games of the season. He had an assist on Patrik Laine’s overtime goal Saturday against the Kraken. Columbus returns to action on Tuesday night at Detroit.