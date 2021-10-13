LEADING OFF: Dodgers, Giants prep for deciding NLDS Game 5

AP Sports

By The Associated Press

After a season of piling up whopping win totals, the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers get a day to prep for their all-or-nothing matchup in Game 5 of the NL Division Series. Mookie Betts and the World Series champion Dodgers will play Buster Posey and the rival Giants on Thursday night in San Francisco. Each team has won 109 games this year. The Dodgers forced the series to the limit with a 7-2 win Tuesday night in LA. San Francisco is 12-11 overall against the Dodgers this year, and earned home-field advantage by winning the NL West by one game over Los Angeles. Logan Webb, who pitched a gem in winning the series opener, starts for San Francisco against Julio Urías, who led the majors with 20 victories.