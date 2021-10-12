Randle, Knicks hope to keep building on surprising success

AP Sports

By BRIAN MAHONEY

AP Basketball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Before last season, the New York Knicks had little expectations and no real star power. Julius Randle changed a lot in New York. He led the Knicks to a surprising playoff berth and turned himself into an All-Star who was rewarded over the summer with a contract extension. Now, the Knicks believe they are in a good position going into this season and set up for success in the future. They added Kemba Walker and Evan Fournier to add scoring punch to a team that went 41-31 to finish fourth in the Eastern Conference and make the playoffs for the first time since 2013.