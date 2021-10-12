Denmark qualifies for World Cup after 8th straight win

AP Sports

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Denmark has become the second European team to qualify for next year’s World Cup by beating Austria 1-0 to maintain the team’s perfect record in its group. Joakim Maehle’s 53rd-minute goal at Parken Stadium secured a seventh straight qualifying win for the Danes, who have yet to concede in Group F and have the only 100% record. Germany was the first team to reach the 2022 tournament in Qatar via qualifying. Denmark came into World Cup qualifying on the back of reaching the European Championship semifinals. Only the first-place finisher qualifies automatically and Denmark holds an unassailable seven-point lead over Scotland.