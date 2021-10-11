Russell Wilson a spectator as ‘Hawks return from mini break

AP Sports

By TIM BOOTH

AP Sports Writer

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Russell Wilson was a spectator as the Seattle Seahawks returned from a mini break. Wilson underwent surgery last Friday to repair injuries to his right middle finger. Wilson suffered a ruptured tendon and a fracture-dislocation of the middle finger in Seattle’s loss to the Los Angeles Rams last Thursday. Wilson watched as interim starter Geno Smith and backup Jake Luton went through warmups on Monday. Wilson has never missed a game in his career, starting all 165 regular-season and playoff games since becoming Seattle’s starter. Seattle coach Pete Carroll said there is no timeline for a possible return for Wilson, other than he should play again this season.