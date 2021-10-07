Braves, Brewers spurred to playoffs by bold midseason deals

AP Sports

By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Both the Atlanta Braves and Milwaukee Brewers had to shake up their fortunes by changing the lineups in order to punch a fourth consecutive playoff ticket. The Braves hadn’t been above .500 all season when general manager Alex Anthopoulos essentially acquired an entirely new outfield at the trade deadline. Those moves helped Atlanta surge to another NL East crown and a Division Series matchup starting Friday with the NL Central champion Brewers, who benefited from their own midseason roster adjustments.