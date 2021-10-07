McCullers shines as Astros beat White Sox 6-1 in Game 1

AP Sports

By KRISTIE RIEKEN

AP Sports Writer

HOUSTON (AP) — Lance McCullers Jr. pitched scoreless ball into the seventh inning and Yordan Alvarez homered to lead the Houston Astros to a 6-1 victory over the Chicago White Sox in Game 1 of their best-of-five AL Division Series. Michael Brantley added two hits and two RBIs as the AL West champions showed off their playoff experience in an impressive opening performance. McCullers allowed four hits in 6 2/3 innings in his eighth career postseason start.