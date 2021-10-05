Brazilian soccer player arrested for kicking referee in head

AP Sports

SAO PAULO (AP) — A Brazilian soccer player was arrested after kicking a referee in the head during a second-division game, knocking him unconscious. William Ribeiro kicked referee Rodrigo Crivellaro twice during Monday’s match between Sao Paulo de Rio Grande and hosts Guarani de Venancio Aires, the second time when the official lay on the ground. The incident happened after Crivellaro did not give Ribeiro’s Sao Paulo team a free kick. The match was suspended and Crivellaro was taken to a local hospital. He was released Tuesday. Ribeiro was arrested at the stadium.