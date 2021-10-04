End of Story’s time? Rox may lose shortstop to free agency

AP Sports

By PAT GRAHAM

AP Sports Writer

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Rockies missed the postseason for a third straight season and another standout player drafted by the organization could be heading out of town. Shortstop Trevor Story plans to test free agency. The team dealt disgruntled third baseman Nolan Arenado to the St. Louis Cardinals before this season. It will be up to general manager Bill Schmidt to help convince Story to stick around. Jon Gray also is scheduled to hit free agency along with first baseman C.J. Cron.