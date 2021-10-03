Garbiñe Muguruza rallies to beat Ons Jabeur in Chicago final

AP Sports

By GAVIN GOOD

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Garbiñe Muguruza rallied to beat Ons Jabeur 3-6, 6-3, 6-0 on Sunday in the Chicago Fall Tennis Classic for her second WTA Tour victory of the season and ninth overall. The ninth-ranked Muguruza, from Spain, also won the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in March. From Tunisia, Jabeur became the first Arab tournament winner in WTA history in June at Birmingham, England. She has a WTA Tour-high 44 match victories this season.