Skip to Content
AP Sports
By
Published 1:16 PM

Sciba’s kick lifts No. 24 Wake Forest past Louisville 37-34

MGN/KYMA.com

By AARON BEARD
AP Sports Writer

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Nick Sciba kicked a 29-yard field goal with 22 seconds left and No. 24 Wake Forest beat Louisville 37-34 to remain unbeaten. Sam Hartman threw for 324 yards and two touchdowns to lead the offense for the Demon Deacons. Wake Forest also got a huge boost late from Justice Ellison with several key runs on the go-ahead drive. Louisville got a final drive with a chance to tie but its lateral-filled final play didn’t cross midfield to end it. Malik Cunningham threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more to lead the Cardinals.

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content