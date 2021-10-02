Reynolds’ four hits power Pirates to 8-6 win over Reds

AP Sports

By JOHN PERROTTO

Associated Press

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Bryan Reynolds had four hits, raising his batting average above .300, to help the Pittsburgh Pirates rally from a five-run deficit and beat the Cincinnati Reds 8-6. Reynolds is now hitting .302 with one game remaining in the season. The three-year veteran batted just .189 during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. The Pirates went ahead for good 7-6 in the sixth inning when Reynolds tripled in a run. The Reds got home runs from Eugenio Suarez and Nick Castellanos while losing their fourth straight game.