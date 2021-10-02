Holmes’ catch-and-run boosts ETSU past Wofford 27-21

AP Sports

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Quay Holmes accounted for 185 total yards and two touchdowns and the running back took a screen pass 77 yards to the house to send East Tennessee State past Wofford 27-21. Holmes ran for 81 yards on 20 carries and his 5-yard scoring run to start the contest put the Buccaneers on top to start the game. He finished with four receptions and 104 yards receiving. Following Holmes’ score with 10:46 left to play, ETSU’s defense forced the Terriers to punt and turn it over on downs in their last two possessions. Peyton Derrick threw for 111 yards and a touchdown for Wofford.