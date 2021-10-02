Hayes makes FG as time expires, Oregon St. beats Washington

AP Sports

GARY HOROWITZ

Associated Press

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — B.J. Baylor had 20 carries for 110 yards and two touchdowns, Everett Hayes kicked a 24-yard field goal as time expired and Oregon State beat Washington 27-24. It’s still relatively early in the season, but Oregon State’s win combined with Stanford’s upset of No. 3 Oregon in overtime puts the Beavers (4-1, 2-0 Pac-12) in first place. Oregon State snapped a nine-game losing streak to Washington (2-3, 1-1 Pac-12) and is 2-0 in conference play for the first time since 2013.