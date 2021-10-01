Tyler Allgeier, No. 13 BYU run past Utah State 34-20

AP Sports

By JOHN COON

Associated Press

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Tyler Allgeier ran for a career-high 208 yards and three touchdowns to help No. 13 BYU beat Utah State 34-20 on Friday night. BYU (5-0) beat Utah State (3-2) for the second straight time in the Battle for the Old Wagon Wheel rivalry series. Baylor Romney threw for 187 yards and a touchdown on 15-of-19 passing in the first half, but was injured just before halftime and sat out the second half. He made his second consecutive start with Jaren Hall sidelined because of a rib injury. Third-string quarterback Jacob Conover led the offense after halftime. The freshman threw for 45 yards on 5-of-9 passing in his college debut. Logan Bonner threw for 276 yards and two touchdowns for the Aggies.