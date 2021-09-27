Jaguars trade CB CJ Henderson for Carolina TE Dan Arnold

AP Sports

By MARK LONG

AP Pro Football Writer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars are sending cornerback CJ Henderson, the ninth overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft, to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for tight end Dan Arnold. The deal Monday also includes a swap of draft picks in 2022: Jacksonville gets Carolina’s third-rounder, the Panthers get a fifth-rounder in return from the Jaguars. Trading Henderson fills a need for Carolina (3-0) and unloads a headache for the Jaguars (0-3). Panthers first-round pick Jaycee Horn broke a bone in his right foot against Houston on Thursday night and could miss the rest of the season. Henderson had become Jacksonville’s latest first-round flop.