SMU’s Dykes apologizes to TCU over postgame flag scuffle

AP Sports

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — SMU coach Sonny Dykes has reiterated his respect for TCU while apologizing for any attempt by his players to plant a flag at midfield after a brief scuffle broke out following the Mustangs’ 42-34 victory at the home of the Horned Frogs. Video showed SMU receiver Rashee Rice running to midfield with a flag displaying the Dallas school’s “D” logo before he was ushered away from the TCU logo by opposing players after Saturday’s game ended. Rice made headlines the week of the game by saying he thought TCU was afraid to play SMU.