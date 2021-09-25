Salah gets 100th PL goal but Liverpool held 3-3 at Brentford

AP Sports

LONDON (AP) — Mohamed Salah scored his 100th Premier League goal for Liverpool but it was not enough to beat Brentford as the two sides played out a breathless 3-3 draw. Juergen Klopp’s side moved one point clear at the top and preserved the top flight’s only remaining unbeaten record. Klopp will be relieved at that after Ivan Toney had what would have been a late winner ruled out for offside. Brentford took the lead through Ethan Pinnock. Vitaly Janelt and Yoane Wissa also scored for the home side. Diogo Jota and Curtis Jones were Liverpool’s other scorers.