Coan limps off for No. 12 Notre Dame against Wisconsin

AP Sports

By RALPH D. RUSSO

AP College Football Writer

CHICAGO (AP) — Quarterback Jack Coan went to the locker room with what appeared to be a left leg injury half halfway through the third quarter of No. 12 Notre Dame’s game against No. 18 Wisconsin. Coan limped off the field after a third down the Fighting Irish were unable to convert. The game was tied at 10. The senior transfer from Wisconsin went to the medical tent on the sideline and then after trying to make a warm-up throw, walked slowly toward the tunnel with a member of the Notre Dame staff. Drew Pyne replaced Coan on Notre Dame’s next offensive series.